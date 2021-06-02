police chase

Driver found with gunshot wound after chase in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a police chase and apparent gunshot wound in Sugar Land overnight.

According to Sugar Land police, a driver fled a traffic stop at West Bellfort and Eldridge around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and that's when the chase began.

The suspect got on US-59 but crashed his vehicle near University Boulevard, according to police. The chase only lasted three or four minutes.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Sugar Land police said. Police have not provided any additional updates on the suspect's condition.

An investigation revealed that the suspect actually had a gunshot wound to his head at the time of the crash, according to police.

"We do have a pulse. He's not responding, but it's a strong pulse right now," an officer could be heard reporting on radio scanner audio. "But he's bleeding from the head and mouth, large amounts of blood coming out."

Investigators believe he shot himself during the pursuit before crashing.

No one else was in the vehicle during the chase, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the chase and gunshot.

Additional information is expected to be released later today.

The investigation forced the shutdown of the US-59 outbound lanes. The wreck has since been cleared.
