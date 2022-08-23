Suspect arrested for shooting Domino's employee multiple times, Sugar Land police say

ABC13 spoke with police, who said the shooting was not the result of a robbery. Instead, they believe it was "personal in nature."

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in the case of a Domino's Pizza employee who was shot multiple times in Sugar Land.

The video above is from a previous report.

Candelario Garcia was arrested for aggravated assault in connection with the shooting the day after the incident, police said.

SEE ALSO: Police searching for gunman who shot Domino's employee multiple times in Sugar Land

The shooting happened on Aug. 17 at about 11:30 p.m. Sugar Land police said they responded to a call of a shooting and found a restaurant employee had been shot multiple times.

The officers applied tourniquets and chest seals, allowing the victim to be sustained and taken to the hospital.

"One of these trainings is Tactical Casualty Care, which trains evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing trauma care. This training paid off big time when SLPD patrol officers saved the life of a shooting victim," Sugar Land PD shared on Facebook.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown, but in a previous report, police told ABC13 they believed it was "personal in nature."

Garcia is booked into the Fort Bend County jail and his bond is set at $300,000.