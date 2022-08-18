Police searching for gunman who shot Domino's employee multiple times in Sugar Land

ABC13 spoke with police, who said the shooting was not the result of a robbery. Instead, they believe it was "personal in nature."

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Sugar Land believe a man was targeted when he was shot while working at the Domino's Pizza at 11920 Dairy Ashford Rd.

The employee was shot several times around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to SLPD.

Police said the store was open at the time. It closes at midnight.

The employee was taken to an area hospital. At last check, he was still alive.

A description of the shooter has not been released.