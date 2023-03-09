Wendy Duan and the suspect had started dating one week prior to her deadly shooting, Sugar Land police said. Witnesses said they saw him leaving that night and he has since been found in Louisiana.

Suspect in Alief ISD teacher's death died by suicide in Louisiana jail, Sugar Land PD says

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused in the shooting death of an Alief ISD teacher died by suicide while in jail in Louisiana, authorities said.

On Thursday, Sugar Land police revealed Charvas Thompson, who was being held for 28-year-old Wendy Duan's murder, died inside the Caddo Parish jail. Police did not immediately say when he was pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old was identified as Duan's murder suspect after she was found shot to death on Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the New Territory neighborhood of Sugar Land. Witnesses told police an argument between the two led to the shooting.

Investigators learned the two began dating a week before her death.

The video above is from a previous report.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene and reviewed nearby video, leading them to identify Thompson. They were also able to confirm his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area.

Thompson was found and arrested in Louisiana days after Duan's death.