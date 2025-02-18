Sugar Land to vote on whether to spend $50 million acquiring historic Imperial Sugar site

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land is set to vote on acquiring the old Imperial Sugar site and Char House on Tuesday.

The proposal calls for $50 million to be spent on purchasing the 45-acre property.

Supporters said the money would come from sales tax revenue designated for economic development.

If approved, the mayor of Sugar Land said the first priority would be to preserve the Char House or "mothball" it, which involves securing the structure, protecting the exterior, and securing it against vandals.

Sugar Land would then choose a private developer to revitalize the site.

