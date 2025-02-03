2 students injured during altercation involving knife at UH Sugar Land campus, school says

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is investigating an incident involving a knife at its campus in Sugar Land on Monday.

UH officials said it started shortly after 10:30 a.m. as a physical altercation between two students from Wharton County Junior College who began assaulting a former student in the Brazos Hall student lounge. The school said it shares its facilities with the junior college.

That's when the former student allegedly took out a knife.

During the altercation, UH confirmed two of them were hurt after accidentally cutting themselves. The two students injured were treated at the scene.

Charges are expected against two of the students who allegedly started the fight.