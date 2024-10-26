Sugar Land considering new aerial form of transportation to alleviate traffic amongst city

Instead of a car, a gondola could soon be the new way to get around Sugar Land, city officials told ABC13.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Sugar Land made a post, and it was not an April Fool's joke as the city toyed with the idea of alleviating traffic by putting people in the air.

Instead of a car, a gondola could soon be the new way to get around Sugar Land. "Oh my God, is Sugar Land really getting this? That would be so crazy to see that coming into the city," Sugar Land visitor Stephan Perez said.

As of now, it is only an idea. The city is exploring the possibility of bringing the suspended system. There would be no drivers; only passengers would be transported in the air.

"It's okay," Grace Okeneu said. "We don't mind. People go to the moon and come down."

So far, the city has used state and federal dollars to study the idea. "We've got all of the necessary right-of-way," Sugar Land spokesperson Doug Adolph explained. "The infrastructure for the Whoosh system. The cars require a very small footprint."

The aerial transportation could bring riders to several locations including the town square, Smart Financial Center and Constellation Field.

"The next step would be to conduct engineering studies," Adolph said. "We would hope those would be done by the end of the year. We're still looking at years down the road for implementation."

City officials said they don't want to use city tax dollars to build the system. Instead, they're looking at private money, state funds, and federal funds.

Before any decision is made, they plan to get neighbors' input. "We want to hear the good and the bad," Adolph explained. "We want to hear all different perspectives so that we can make sure that anything we implement addresses the needs of our residents and meets their expectations."

"I probably wouldn't get on it though," Perez said. "You never know, but the more it becomes common, I might get on it."

Don't expect it so soon, as the new transportation idea could be a few years away.

