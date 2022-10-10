19-year-old student charged, arrested after bringing gun to high school in Alief, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school student was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to an Alief ISD campus last Friday, according to court documents.

Records state 19-year-old Lucien Rush was charged on Saturday with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Rush allegedly brought a firearm with him to Alief Taylor High School and was arrested that same day.

It is unclear how the events unfolded or if there was a lockdown issued that day.

ABC13 reached out to Alief ISD but has not heard back.

