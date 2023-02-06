Store clerk shot after telling attempted robbers he couldn't open cash drawer, HPD says

Houston police said the two suspects got inside after hours by propping a door open. When the clerk couldn't meet their demands, they shot him once in the leg, officers said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A convenience store clerk is recovering after he was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery on Houston's southside overnight, according to police.

Houston police officers were called to a convenience store in the 7100 block of Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday in response to a shooting.

At the scene, officers learned there had been an attempted robbery at the store.

Investigators said two suspects propped open the door so they could get inside after hours. Once the men got inside, they reportedly attempted to rob the store clerk.

The two men told the clerk to open the cash drawer, but he told them he didn't have access, according to police. That's when the men shot the clerk one time in the leg before running off, police said.

Police said the clerk -- a man in his 40s -- was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspects were described only as two Black men, and one of them was wearing a light gray jumpsuit, according to HPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD's robbery division or Crime Stoppers Houston.