League City police arrest 5 men charged in 2 dozen storage unit burglaries worth $500K

The investigation linked the suspects to at least 27 storage unit burglaries across seven states -- with five of them in League City.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Five men are behind bars in connection to a string of over two dozen storage unit burglaries.

League City police said a four-month investigation that involved more than 10 law enforcement agencies led to the five arrests and recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property.

Among the items stolen were trailers, 4-wheelers, UTV side-by-side vehicles, trucks, tools and more, police said.

At least 27 storage units were hit.

LCPD investigated a storage unit burglary at Sports Shed Boat & RV Storage on Lawrence Road on Aug. 10. Detectives identified the suspects involved in the burglary and determined that multiple storage units from seven different states had been burglarized.

The charges and bond amounts are as follows:

Ryan Austin Deroin, 31 -- Engaging in organized criminal activity, $1 million bond

Rodney Charles Clifton, 35 -- Engaging in organized criminal activity, $50,000 bond

Noah William Shields, 26 -- Engaging in organized criminal activity, $50,000 bond

James Keith Shouse, 40 -- Engaging in organized criminal activity, $50,000 bond

Quentin Allen Garner, 30 -- Theft, $5,000 bond

Officers recovered the $500,000 worth of stolen items during multiple search warrants.

The investigation found that the suspects were linked to at least 27 cases, with five of them being in League City.

All five suspects were arrested and charged in Galveston County.

Anyone who has information in reference the these cases is urged to contact Detective Evans at 281-554-1863.