Man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, deputies say

Arrest update: our team arrested the suspect Santos Melendez-Granados without incident. Melendez-Granados was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with murder. #HouNews https://t.co/S9oTD1xmTO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 26, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend last week was arrested Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Santos Melendez-Granados had been on the run since Thursday's deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Stonefield Drive near Kuykendahl Road.Last week, deputies said they found a man had been shot twice. The victim, identified as Carlos Mena, was taken to a hospital where he died.Mena's girlfriend told investigators the shooter was Melendez-Granados.Melendez-Granados was charged with murder and taken to the Harris County Jail. On Sunday, a new evading charge was filed against him.His bond was set at $2,500 and he is scheduled to be in court on Monday.