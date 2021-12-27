Boston terrier stolen from car on way to Christmas dinner has been returned to his owner

Proactive Auto Theft Unit investigated a theft of a dog from a car that happened on Christmas Day. A vigorous investigation led to the location and recovery of the dog. The dog was reunited with the owner, who shed tears of joy. This is community service at its best. pic.twitter.com/Uz3HWTeQTt — HCSO Special Investigations Division (@HCSO_SID) December 27, 2021

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Just days after a beloved pet was snatched from his owner's vehicle on Christmas Day, they have been reunited, thanks to some quick investigative work.A Boston terrier named Yogi was on his way to Christmas dinner with his owner Danny Thomason in Spring when Thomason stopped for gas.Thomason was filling up his car at 535 FM 1960, and he said he left his dog in the car while he went inside the store to pay."It was gut-wrenching," Thomason said. "It was like one of my children had just been kidnapped."Thomason said he reviewed the surveillance footage from the gas station, which confirmed his 5-year-old dog Yogi had been stolen."I saw the dark Chevrolet truck drive beside me, and the guy got out and put Yogi into his car and drove off," Thomason said.But thanks to an investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Thomason and Yogi were reunited amid tears of joy on Monday.There's no word if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the case.