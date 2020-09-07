Suspects steal CenterPoint Energy truck and lead deputies on chase after failed ATM theft

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6412470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Hear from Harris County Sgt. Lonnie Cox in the aftermath of the lengthy chase he says put bystanders in danger.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A utility truck was stolen after an attempted ATM robbery and then used to lead deputies on a chase Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff's Office says.According to Sgt. Lonnie Cox, three suspects used a vehicle and a chain to attempt to steal a Chase ATM machine on US-59 and E Mount Houston Road.After the unsuccessful theft, the suspects found a CenterPoint Energy crew working nearby and stole their truck. That's when the pursuit began along US-59.After a lengthy chase, Cox says spike strips were used to stop the driver and get him into custody around 5:20 a.m."Very lengthy. Apparently he lived in the area and kept going around in circles and circles," Cox recalled.The two other suspects got away on foot and are still at large, Cox says.There were no injuries and only minimal property damage reported as result of the attempted robbery and chase.