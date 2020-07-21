stimulus funds

Senate GOP supports second round of coronavirus stimulus checks: McConnell

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans plan to support another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to Americans in their next relief proposal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

In a Senate floor speech, McConnell gave no details on exactly who Republicans think should get this next round of proposed checks.

Most Republicans want a lower income threshold to qualify for a potential second round of payments. The CARES Act payments were by paper check, direct deposit or debit card. All adults earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income annually were entitled to $1,200; that amount steadily declined for those earning more and phased out for people earning over $99,000. Up to $500 per qualifying child also was paid.

The package from McConnell, being crafted behind closed doors, is also expected to include at least $70 billion to help schools reopen. It will likely replace an expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefits boost with a smaller amount. The GOP's proposed cut in unemployment assistance is designed to ensure that jobless people do not receive a greater benefit than if they were working.

McConnell said Tuesday his package will extend small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and create a sweeping five-year liability shield against coronavirus lawsuits.

Millions of deceased Americans received an economic impact payment, leaving their surviving relatives wondering what to do with them. Now, the Treasury Department wants the money back.



President Donald Trump's priorities are splitting his GOP allies in Congress giving momentum to Democrats as talks are underway.

The administration criticized the GOP's push for $25 billion more in virus testing, saying earlier testing funds remain unspent. Trump at the White House insisted on a full payroll tax repeal that many Republican senators oppose. The White House also wants to link $70 billion in education funds to mandates that schools reopen.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mark Meadows were conferring with GOP senators Tuesday before pivoting in the afternoon to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, trying to meld the GOP's emerging $1 trillion proposal with the House's more sweeping $3 trillion bill.

The political stakes are high for both parties before the November election, and even more so for the nation, as the virus crisis and economic fallout hits cities large and small.

EMBED More News Videos

Chapel Hill resident Susan Hafer got the prepaid debit card in the mail and thought it was a scam.



ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
