Harris County proposes guaranteed income program to send $500 monthly to 1,500 families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A social experiment could soon put millions of taxpayer money back into the hands of neighbors in the form of a guaranteed income pilot program.

For some Harris County neighbors, the idea of a monthly payment pilot program couldn't have come at a better time.

"A loaf of bread is almost $10," Demetria Davison said. "It's $6 and some change. You can't even get a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk with $10."

"Where do I apply at? How do I sign-up? I think it would be something genius to do because, with the price of everything going up, any little break would help," Duane McDermott said.

You can't sign-up yet. Commissioners are voting to approve Tuesday using $20.5 million in federal funds in an income program. If approved, it'll target low-income neighborhoods.

You have to meet certain income requirements. You'll then be randomly selected.

If you are selected, you will receive $500 a month for a year and a half. County leaders said they chose that dollar amount so they could reach as many people as possible.

"Five hundred dollars is a big difference to a lot of people in Sunnyside and in Acres Homes," Commissioner Rodney Ellis explained. It's a boost economists say isn't as much of a help as it once was.

"Certainly, $500 today is going to be worth less today in real terms than $500 would've been a few years ago," Fiscal Insights LLC founder Jorge Barro said.

A federal report released last month shows how much more items cost compared to last year. Rent is up 9%, food is up 7%, transportation is up 11%, and energy is up 6%.

The USDA said a family of four paid nearly a $1,000 for groceries in May. That's up by more than $50 from last year.

Although the money may not go as far, county leaders believe $500 could make a difference.

"Based on what's happened elsewhere, we expect that it will not be frivolous," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "It will be to truly help people make ends meet."

If approved, participants will not only receive money but be tracked to see how their lives are impacted. Officials said the results will help determine if future programs like this should continue.

