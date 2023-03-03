Spring man sentenced to 23 years for killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in 2016, DA's office says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A convicted murderer is set to spend more than two decades behind bars after officials say he killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Spring nearly seven years ago.

The video featured above is from the original 2016 report.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Austin Daniel Hoff, 29, was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of 23-year-old Steven Senter on Sept. 5, 2016.

The DA's office said Hoff had moved to the Austin area after living in Spring and had persuaded his then-girlfriend to move in with him, but when she later caught him cheating, she moved back to Spring.

Hoff allegedly started harassing and stalking her, and then one day, went to her Spring home and parked outside for three hours as he waited for her to come home.

Officials said Hoff tried to force his way through the front door when she arrived with her new boyfriend, Senter, who pushed him away to keep him from going in. That's when Hoff allegedly shot Senter in the chest.

Hoff apparently took off his shirt, got back in his car, and headed to Austin. However, Hoff's dad later called him and convinced him to turn around and come back.

Authorities said they recovered Hoff's shirt and gun in his car, both covered in Senter's blood.

Jurors sentenced Hoff to 23 years as a tribute to Senter's age when he was killed, according to Assistant District Attorney Andrew Figliuzzi.

Hoff will have to serve at least half of the prison sentence before he is eligible for parole.