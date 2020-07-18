Houston CultureMap

Former Houston Rockets star's luxe estate shoots onto market

HOUSTON, Texas -- The world may be in the midst of a gripping COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't slowed the Houston real estate scene - especially for over-the-top, luxury homes. Now, a former Houston Rockets star player's home is blasting onto the market and is a must-see for luxe buyers.

Steve Francis, once dubbed "Stevie Franchise" by the team for his value as a high-flying superstar, All-Star point guard, has placed his Memorial Villages home on the market after 17 years. The sprawling estate is located at 632 Pifer Rd. and is listed by Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate at $4.7 million.


Upon entering, guests are greeted by a glistening chandelier, which was hand-selected by Francis' grandmother, along with large columns and a grand staircase.

