Houston engineer creates pathway for Black girls to enter STEM-related fields and careers

ABC13 spoke with Kara Branch, founder of "Black Girls Do Engineer," on her work to introduce young girls to STEM.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local engineer is working off the clock to expose young Black girls to STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Kara Branch founded a nonprofit called Black Girls Do Engineer that provides access, education, representation, and mentorship for academically gifted Black girls from kindergarten through college who are interested in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Branch said her personal experience in education and engineering led her to create Black Girls Do Engineer. Houston's Greentown Labs accelerator put some steam behind the nonprofit, which has seen incredible success and results, allowing the nonprofit to be a real difference maker.

To date, 2,200 girls, ranging from kindergarten to college-aged, have been served through Branch's program.

There are three chapters: their flagship location in Houston, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. Branch said she is hoping there will be more to come. Also, $44,000 in college scholarships have been awarded to BGDE members since 2019.

Branch's goal with Black Girls Do Engineer is to create a future pipeline of Black girls and young women who know about careers in the field. She wants them to see the representation of Black women in those fields.

Branch also ensures access to resources, skills, mentorship, and opportunities for members.

