A warning to those who have made a career out of stealing packages off porches: you could go to prison.
A new Texas law set to go into effect Sept. 1 will make it a felony to steal anything considered mail, including letter, postcards, packages and other sealed items.
It's a first-degree felony if you steal from more than 50 people, a second-degree felony if you steal from 20-50 people, and a state felony if you steal from less than 10 people.
Under House Bill 37, if you're caught and convicted, you could spend anywhere from six months to 10 years in prison.
You could also have to deal with a hefty fine, ranging anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000.
Retail giant Amazon is also a huge fan of the new law. The company says it will back and push for similar bills in other states.
Unfortunately, people stealing packages off porches is all too common.
Just two days ago, a neighbor in Houston's First Ward shared Ring doorbell video of a woman with a purple pony-tail wanted in at least three package thefts.
Police are now working to identify her.
RELATED STORIES:
VIDEO: Homeowner confronts, chases off suspected porch pirate
Seabrook homeowner confronts possible porch pirate after catching her taking packages
'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages
Porch pirate uses stick to steal Amazon package
Child caught stealing packages was directed to do so, police say
Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
New Texas law makes stealing packages off porches a felony
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News