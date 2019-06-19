New Texas law makes stealing packages off porches a felony

By
A warning to those who have made a career out of stealing packages off porches: you could go to prison.

A new Texas law set to go into effect Sept. 1 will make it a felony to steal anything considered mail, including letter, postcards, packages and other sealed items.

It's a first-degree felony if you steal from more than 50 people, a second-degree felony if you steal from 20-50 people, and a state felony if you steal from less than 10 people.

Under House Bill 37, if you're caught and convicted, you could spend anywhere from six months to 10 years in prison.

You could also have to deal with a hefty fine, ranging anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000.

Retail giant Amazon is also a huge fan of the new law. The company says it will back and push for similar bills in other states.

Unfortunately, people stealing packages off porches is all too common.

Just two days ago, a neighbor in Houston's First Ward shared Ring doorbell video of a woman with a purple pony-tail wanted in at least three package thefts.

Police are now working to identify her.

RELATED STORIES:

VIDEO: Homeowner confronts, chases off suspected porch pirate

Seabrook homeowner confronts possible porch pirate after catching her taking packages

'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages

Porch pirate uses stick to steal Amazon package

Child caught stealing packages was directed to do so, police say

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newspackage theft
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News