Porch pirate uses stick to steal Amazon package

Deputy constables said a felon who was caught on camera stealing packages from multiple homes in east Harris County is now behind bars.Harris County Precinct 6 Constables' Office said the woman targeted a home on Commerce Street on Feb. 19.A surveillance camera caught the woman using a stick to shift a package toward a gate before running off with a man's Amazon delivery.Deputies said the woman was suspected in a number of package thefts when she was arrested on Saturday.The woman, whose name has not been released, was previously convicted of felony theft several times.She was charged with second degree felony theft and booked in the Harris County Jail on $15,000 bond.