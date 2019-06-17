Porch pirate with purple pony-tail tied to at least 3 thefts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5261285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows the moment a Long Beach resident confronted a suspected porch pirate going through her mail and putting a stop to it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Houston's First Ward believe a woman seen swiping a package recently is also responsible for taking at least two other boxes off porches.One neighbor's Ring doorbell video caught the bold act."She straight up walks in. She knows there's a camera there. Just takes the package," said the resident, who didn't want to be identified.The theft happened on June 13 while the resident was away at work. Two packages - one from Amazon and another from Sephora - were snatched from the door. The package thief was a woman sporting a purple pony-tail."I shouldn't be afraid of someone taking my property, and someone just walks in and takes it," the resident said.The resident shared her video on the Ring doorbell Neighbor app, and she found was that she was not the only one whose camera spotted the purple-haired bandit."It's just that someone has the audacity. She's not even afraid that she's gonna get caught," the resident said.Houston police are aware of the package thefts in the neighborhood and they are working to identify the woman.