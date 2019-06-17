porch pirate

Porch pirate with purple pony-tail tied to at least 3 thefts

By Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Houston's First Ward believe a woman seen swiping a package recently is also responsible for taking at least two other boxes off porches.

One neighbor's Ring doorbell video caught the bold act.

"She straight up walks in. She knows there's a camera there. Just takes the package," said the resident, who didn't want to be identified.

The theft happened on June 13 while the resident was away at work. Two packages - one from Amazon and another from Sephora - were snatched from the door. The package thief was a woman sporting a purple pony-tail.

"I shouldn't be afraid of someone taking my property, and someone just walks in and takes it," the resident said.

The resident shared her video on the Ring doorbell Neighbor app, and she found was that she was not the only one whose camera spotted the purple-haired bandit.

"It's just that someone has the audacity. She's not even afraid that she's gonna get caught," the resident said.

Houston police are aware of the package thefts in the neighborhood and they are working to identify the woman.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.

SEE ALSO:
Homeowner confronts, chases off suspected porch pirate
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the moment a Long Beach resident confronted a suspected porch pirate going through her mail and putting a stop to it.



'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages
EMBED More News Videos

'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages



Seabrook homeowner confronts possible porch pirate after catching her taking packages
EMBED More News Videos

A Ring doorbell helped a Seabrook homeowner scold a woman caught taking packages off her front porch.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftporch pirate
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORCH PIRATE
Thieves return WWE belts stolen from boy with brain tumor
Stolen package returned with handwritten apology
VIDEO: Homeowner confronts, chases off suspected porch pirate
Former bounty hunter with gun chases porch pirate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News