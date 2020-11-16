Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing facility in NW Houston, HFD says

@HoustonFire evacuated Starpak Manufacturing Facility b/c warehouse fire. The fire suppression system contained the fire until HFD firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. No injuries reported. Please avoid the area due to emergency traffic pic.twitter.com/EvPD9L0V0z — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are responding to a warehouse fire in northwest Houston and are asking residents and drivers in the area to stay away.Firefighters are being seen working near the 9600 block of W Wingfoot Road at the StarPak manufacturing facility. The Houston Fire Department said a hydraulic press system may have caught fire."They do have a containment system that contained the fire until we were able to arrive," said a firefighter on the scene.The fire has since been extinguished, but emergency traffic remains heavy. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan a detour.According to the company's website, StarPak is a supplier of plastic packaging products.No injuries were reported.