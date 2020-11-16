Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing facility in NW Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are responding to a warehouse fire in northwest Houston and are asking residents and drivers in the area to stay away.

Firefighters are being seen working near the 9600 block of W Wingfoot Road at the StarPak manufacturing facility. The Houston Fire Department said a hydraulic press system may have caught fire.



"They do have a containment system that contained the fire until we were able to arrive," said a firefighter on the scene.

The fire has since been extinguished, but emergency traffic remains heavy. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan a detour.

According to the company's website, StarPak is a supplier of plastic packaging products.

No injuries were reported.
