Houston-area soldier dies from a non-combat related incident at airbase in Qatar, DOD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve was pronounced dead on Friday, according to a release from the Department of Defense.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Staff Sergeant Felix A. Berrios, 33, of Houston, died at an Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Berrios was assigned to the 25th Signal Battalion, 160th Signal Brigade, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM).

The soldier's death was identified as a result of a non-combat related incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

For more information about Staff Sgt. Berrios, members of the media may contact Henry Vazquez, NETCOM Public Affairs at 571-588-3974.