Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one vehicle was jumpstarting another in the middle of the road when a third vehicle struck them. Life Flight was called for one person in critical condition.

2 hospitalized after drivers stopped in road hit by 3rd vehicle near Crosby, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east Harris County on Tuesday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one vehicle was jumpstarting another in the middle of the roadway on Sralla Road at FM-1942 when a third vehicle struck them.

One person was taken to the hospital via Life Flight in critical condition and a second person was transported by ambulance in stable condition, Gonzalez said.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed two damaged vehicles in a ditch along the roadway, and a pickup truck with front-end damage nearby.

Gonzalez said the intersection would likely be closed for several hours.