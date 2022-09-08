Hawaii woman gets 10 years for 2019 crash that killed Spring woman on vacation

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Three years after a Spring woman was killed in a car crash while vacationing in Hawaii, the person responsible for her death has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to records.

Kaile Duarte received her sentence on Sept. 6, for the crash that killed Teresa Pham and injured her family members.

Pham and her family were heading to the airport on June 16, 2019, when Duarte hit them head-on, according to investigators.

On the day of the accident, Duarte was driving on a two-way road when she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into Pham's car. Pham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pham's cousin, Bob Schranz, who used to work in the front office of the Houston Rockets and Comets, suffered severe vertebrae injuries.

His wife injured her hip and pelvis, and their 14-year-old daughter suffered extensive internal bleeding.

Bob and his daughter had to spend a night on one island while his wife was on another because she needed more surgeries.

In addition to the fatal crash, Duarte was also sentenced to five years for three counts of negligent injury in the first degree and one year for one count of negligent injury in the second degree. She'll serve the terms concurrently, records state.

The court also ordered Duarte to pay a $575 crime victim compensation fee and $250 for internet crimes against children fee.