Spring Valley Village PD chief accused of self-approving almost $300,000 in overtime pay

SPRING VALLEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Valley Village Police Chief Loyd Evans is on paid leave after a city investigation found he paid himself almost $300,000 in overtime since 2020 and signed his timesheets.The allegations came to light during a special city council meeting last week. A meeting was read into the record that alleged Evans was paid $189,038 in overtime during 2020 and $96,040 in overtime in 2021. That is on top of his base salary of $151,000. The city attorney said Evans apparently signed and authorized the time cards himself.ABC13 went to the Spring Valley Village Police Department on Wednesday, but the doors were locked. We asked if anyone was available to speak about the police chief, but a voice over the intercom would only say, "You're going to have to talk to the city attorney."ABC13 also tried to contact every city council member and the mayor on the issue. But the only elected official we located was Mayor Pro Tem Allen Carpenter, who called the issue a "personnel matter" that he could not comment upon. Carpenter then turned on his leaf blower.Sources said Evans didn't take it well when city leaders confronted him about the overtime payments. Some of that was alluded to in the city attorney's letter and read aloud during the special city council meeting on April 1.As a result of a confrontation between Evans and city leaders, there is now a police officer stationed outside Spring Valley Village's Mayor Marcus Vajdos' house for security.Spring Valley Village's attorneys are working with Evans's attorney on a separation plan. His attorney released the following statement:The handling of the situation surprised former federal prosecutor Michael Wynne, who now specializes in white-collar criminal defense work."Fire this guy right now," Wynne said after reading the city attorney's letter. "Look, I've seen people prosecuted and investigated by the FBI for far, far, far less, and this guy is still getting paid? It's just outrageous, especially, in a small community like this."Evans' attorney contends that all the overtime will be accounted for and that the police chief was "busting his butt" during the COVID-19 pandemic to cover for other officers who fell ill.The two sides are still hashing things out behind closed doors. However, a public meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday. It's expected that Evans will end his employment at that time, though it's uncertain if that parting will be a friendly one.