scandal

Chief Loyd Evans to depart Spring Valley Village in wake of $300,000 overtime pay scandal

Revelations of alleged misuse came as the Spring Valley Village mayor considered pay raises for city workers.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Spring Valley Village to part ways with police chief amid scandal

SPRING VALLEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Valley Village, an enclave within west Houston that is home to some 4,300 people, will part ways with its police chief, whom city officials said authorized nearly $300,000 in overtime pay to himself.

The fate of Chief Loyd Evans was determined during a city council meeting Tuesday, where the town reached an agreement in principle for Evans' departure.

It wasn't immediately known when the move would be official, but Spring Valley Village officials expected it to come either later in the day or in the coming days.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Spring Valley Village PD chief accused of self-approving almost $300,000 in overtime pay

Evans has been silent since he was placed on paid leave following a special council meeting on April 1. He chose not to speak after Tuesday's meeting.

The revelation of alleged misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars came when officials said the mayor requested accounting records as he was considering pay raises for Spring Valley Village staffers.

According to the city attorney, records showed Evans authorized $189,038 in overtime for himself in 2020, and $96,040 in 2021 on top of his $151,000 base pay.

Records also showed Evans signed his own time cards.

For Evans' part, the chief's attorney insisted that the overtime is justified, and that they can prove it is proper and legal.

SEE ALSO: Spring Valley Village residents hope justice is served after PD chief accused of self-approving overtime pay
EMBED More News Videos

The police chief allegedly authorized $189,038 in overtime for himself in 2020, and $96,040 in 2021 on top of his $151,000 base pay.



This is a developing story. ABC13's Miya Shay is pursuing more details on the police chief's exit in the wake of scandal. For updates, follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring valley villagehoustontheftpolice chiefscandalmoneyinvestigationpolice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCANDAL
SVVPD chief accused of self-approving $300K in overtime pay
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
Dusty Baker's role as stabilizing manager of Astros wins him big honor
Dodgers fans throw inflatable trash cans at Astros
TOP STORIES
16 shot or hurt in NYC by gunman wearing gas mask, construction vest
Intruder who posed as healthcare worker killed in Clear Lake area
Airbnb party shooting 'could have been avoided,' neighbor says
Police arrest mother accused of shooting ex during child drop-off
More rain expected today with a chance for severe weather
Woman breaks through wall of car dealership and steals Mercedes
Former Alief ISD teacher demands change after student nearly abducted
Show More
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
Man leads HPD on chase after allegedly ramming car into PetSmart
5 separate shootings spark concern of violence in Texas City area
HPD searching for man who shot and killed woman in NW Houston
More TOP STORIES News