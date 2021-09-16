Spring United Youth Football says it's facing $5,000 loss with new trailer and equipment taken

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The members of the Spring United Youth Football team say their newly-purchased trailer was stolen from a north Houston parking lot sometime after over the weekend.
"When we went to pick it up on Tuesday for practice on Wednesday, it was gone," said Trisha Hanka, the team's registrar.
The team was only able to use the trailer one time. It is white in color with the word "Challenger" across the side.
After Saturday's game, it was parked in a lot at 523 North Sam Houston Parkway East, according to Hanka. The location was selected because a team parent is renting out office space at the location and believed the trailer would be secure in the lot.
The team has 160 members, ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old. The team spent a few months saving up to buy the trailer that was just purchased in August.
"We fundraised our butts off to get the funds and we used it at our game this past Saturday. And it was parked in a location we thought we could keep it safe," Hanka said.
The trailer itself costs about $2,000, but the equipment inside adds to that.
"I do know there were brand new coolers for concessions, a hot dog cooker, our tunnel we run out of was in there," Hanka added.
There were also helmets and shoulder pads, among other items. The total estimated loss, she said, is about $5,000.
A report has been filed with Houston police and the team is scrambling to replace the stolen equipment. A GoFundMe has been set up for the team as well.
Anyone with information about the trailer should contact HPD.
