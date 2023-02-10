Men accused of stealing $3,000 worth of property from apartments in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are accused of stealing $3,000 worth of property from a Spring apartment maintenance building on Wednesday, deputies said.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said they responded to the Fidelis Cypresswood Apartments in the 700 block of Cypresswood Drive regarding a robbery.

Deputies said they obtained surveillance footage that caught the suspects breaking into the business and shared the following photos.

The two reportedly stole a sewer cleaning machine valued at over $3,000.

Pct. 4 described the two suspects as Black men, with one wearing a white T-shirt with the words "Jewel House" in blue letters, blue jean shorts, and black shoes.

The second suspect wore a black Adidas jacket, a white T-shirt, blue and white shorts, and white shoes.

Authorities said the suspects drove off in a dark-colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.