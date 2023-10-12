1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving 2 cars in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and two are injured after a crash in the Spring area Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deadly crash happened at the 6800 block of Spring Cypress Road at about 8 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two vehicles collided between Twin Falls Crossing Lane and T.C. Jester Boulevard.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene and took two others to the hospital, according to Gonzalez.

Deputies are investigating how the crash unfolded and haven't disclosed if anyone will be charged.

