Federal and local agencies conducting operation in Spring area, FBI says

FBI says a multi-agency operation got underway in Spring. While they said there's no threat to the public, they didn't explain what was going on.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A swarm of law enforcement agents surrounded a home in Spring on Tuesday.

The FBI has confirmed an operation in the 4400 block of Hannover Valley Court, just off Spring Steubner Road near the Grand Parkway.

Agents brought out several boxes from inside a home, and an Eyewitness News crew saw two people being put into patrol cars.

FBI agents led this operation, and they're being backed up by officers from the DEA, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

According to an FBI spokesperson, there is no threat to public safety, but he wouldn't provide more details about what's happening, saying this is an ongoing operation.

