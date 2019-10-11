Sports

What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros shortstop Carlos Correa sure has a heart of a champion!

In a picture posted by his fiance, Daniella Rodriguez, the couple stopped by MD Anderson Cancer Center Friday to visit some of its patients one day after the Astros' big ALDS win.



"Nothing else in this world is as rewarding as this," wrote Rodriguez.

The Astros won the ALDS Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The couple visited a patient named Jalen, who according to Rodriguez, is from Laredo, Texas and attends her former high school.

"You are our hero Jalen," wrote Rodriguez.

