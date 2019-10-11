Houston Astros

Celebrate the Astros with these eats and treats

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros donuts? Check.

Astros sandwiches? There are plenty to go around.

Astros specialty pizzas? As much as you can stuff.

Astros-themed cocktails? Of course.

Here's a short list of some of the offerings we found:

  • Fuzzy's Pizza Katy offers its Chicago stuffed crust pizza - Astros edition.
  • Crave Cupcakes offers Astros-themed cupcakes.
  • Astros cookies are available at Phoenicia Deli (downtown).
  • If cocktails are what you're looking for, try the Clutch City Crush at La Grange.
  • Astros funfetti cupcakes are a unique creation from Ooh La La Dessert Boutique.
  • Over at Beaver's, we're told they have a "dam good" beverage known as the Astro Freeze Out.


    Finally, here are a few of the "If this, then that" deals around town. You'll need to be a patron in the establishment during the game to get in on these offerings:

  • If the Astros hit a homerun, you get a free shake at The Burger Joint.
  • At Pour Behavior, they offer a free cinnamon bun every time the Astros hit a homerun.
  • Griff's Irish Pub offers free Jello shots every time the Astros hit a homerun.


