Celebrate the Astros with these eats and treats

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros donuts? Check.
Astros sandwiches? There are plenty to go around.
Astros specialty pizzas? As much as you can stuff.
Astros-themed cocktails? Of course.
Here's a short list of some of the offerings we found:Fuzzy's Pizza Katy offers its Chicago stuffed crust pizza - Astros edition.Crave Cupcakes offers Astros-themed cupcakes.Astros cookies are available at Phoenicia Deli (downtown).If cocktails are what you're looking for, try the Clutch City Crush at La Grange.Astros funfetti cupcakes are a unique creation from Ooh La La Dessert Boutique.Over at Beaver's, we're told they have a "dam good" beverage known as the Astro Freeze Out.RELATED: What you missed after the game as the Astros celebrated win with their families
Finally, here are a few of the "If this, then that" deals around town. You'll need to be a patron in the establishment during the game to get in on these offerings:If the Astros hit a homerun, you get a free shake at The Burger Joint.At Pour Behavior, they offer a free cinnamon bun every time the Astros hit a homerun.Griff's Irish Pub offers free Jello shots every time the Astros hit a homerun.
