Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros

HOUSTON, Texas -- For the Houston Astros, the bid to "take it back" in 2019 is not a cheap endeavor.

The salaries of some of the players may be a shock:

P- Zach Greinke - 34,500,0,00
P - Justin Verlander - $28,000,000
P - Gerrit Cole - $13,500,000
P - Wade Miley - $4,500,000
2B - Jose Altuve - $9,500,000
1B - Yuli Gurriel - $10,400,000
SS - Carlos Correa - $5,000,000

CF - George Springer - $12,000,000
RF - Josh Reddick - $13,000,000
LF - Michael Brantley - $16,000,000
SS - Alex Bregman - $640,500
P - Brad Peacock - $3,110,000
P- Roberto Osuna -$6,500,000

DH - Yordan Alvarez - $555,000
P - Chris Devenski - $1,520,000
P - Will Harris - $4,220,000
P - Collin McHugh - $5,800,000


