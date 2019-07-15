Russell Westbrook already in Houston after trade to Rockets reported

Over the weekend, Westbrook appeared in an Instagram post tagged at Uptown Houston restaurant Prospect Park.
The superstar point guard posed with his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins and Rob Wright, the owner of the restaurant.
"Don't play," Wright posted in the caption of the photo.
ESPN, among other outlets, reported Westbrook is headed to the Rockets in a swap that saw Houston send Chris Paul and future first-round picks to the Thunder.
Westbrook has spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City. He turns 31 in November.
The video above is from a previous story.
