Russell Westbrook already in Houston after trade to Rockets reported

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Rockets have yet to introduce Russell Westbrook or even announce his trade to the team, the former MVP is already surfacing around town.

Over the weekend, Westbrook appeared in an Instagram post tagged at Uptown Houston restaurant Prospect Park.

The superstar point guard posed with his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins and Rob Wright, the owner of the restaurant.

"Don't play," Wright posted in the caption of the photo.

ESPN, among other outlets, reported Westbrook is headed to the Rockets in a swap that saw Houston send Chris Paul and future first-round picks to the Thunder.

Westbrook has spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City. He turns 31 in November.

As part of the trade, Chris Paul heads to Oklahoma City along with first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, ESPN reports.



