Sports

You don't have to make Russell Westbrook's salary to look like him, expert says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets adding Russell Westbrook isn't just exciting for basketball fans. Shirt designers and fashion experts can't wait for his arrival.

You don't have to be a sports fan to know about Westbrook. He's also famous for what he wears off the court.

MORE WESTBROOK TO ROCKETS NEWS:

"He's dapper," said Rockets fan Mario Pate. "I couldn't pull it off, but he does."

"He's probably one of the more 'out there' in the league," said another Clutch City fan Robert Dees. "Definitely fashion forward."

Westbrook's look is one that My Tailor Me owner George Adodo appreciates.

"Definitely bold," Adodo explained. "Definitely daring. He's a very snazzy dresser."

Adodo knows a few things about snazzy dressing. The west Houston store owner sells custom-made suits.

If you want to dress like Westbrook, get ready to pay around $1,500 for a suit.

"Very trendy," Adodo described. "Very now. Very into the future, if you will. Westbrook comes off as someone who does not want to be caged in with his dressing."

Westbrook's addition is also good news for shirt designers. Diverscity Clothing Co. owner, Adonis Alexander, is already brainstorming ideas for how he can incorporate Westbrook and James Harden.

"There's someway we're going to make it fun," Alexander said. "Make it fun, make it something unique, and if they have success playing together, it'll definitely give me more material to work with and make it unique."

SEE ALSO: NBA fashion icon Russell Westbrook's looks and kicks
EMBED More News Videos

Russell Westbrook: Basketball playing fashion icon's looks and shoe game



Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketsnbafashion
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News