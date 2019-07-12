You don't have to make Russell Westbrook's salary to look like him, expert says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5391494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Russell Westbrook: Basketball playing fashion icon's looks and shoe game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets adding Russell Westbrook isn't just exciting for basketball fans. Shirt designers and fashion experts can't wait for his arrival.You don't have to be a sports fan to know about Westbrook. He's also famous for what he wears off the court."He's dapper," said Rockets fan Mario Pate. "I couldn't pull it off, but he does.""He's probably one of the more 'out there' in the league," said another Clutch City fan Robert Dees. "Definitely fashion forward."Westbrook's look is one that My Tailor Me owner George Adodo appreciates."Definitely bold," Adodo explained. "Definitely daring. He's a very snazzy dresser."Adodo knows a few things about snazzy dressing. The west Houston store owner sells custom-made suits.If you want to dress like Westbrook, get ready to pay around $1,500 for a suit."Very trendy," Adodo described. "Very now. Very into the future, if you will. Westbrook comes off as someone who does not want to be caged in with his dressing."Westbrook's addition is also good news for shirt designers. Diverscity Clothing Co. owner, Adonis Alexander, is already brainstorming ideas for how he can incorporate Westbrook and James Harden."There's someway we're going to make it fun," Alexander said. "Make it fun, make it something unique, and if they have success playing together, it'll definitely give me more material to work with and make it unique."