Houston Rockets

JJ Watt and other athletes react to Houston Rockets trade

Social media went through a whirlwind of reactions as the Houston Rockets made headlines over their latest trade.

On Thursday, it was announced that Houston had traded their point guard Chris Paul for Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.

RELATED: Rockets get Russell Westbrook in blockbuster trade
As news broke out, multiple Houston athletes shared their reaction to the trade.

Houston Texans' Deandre Hopkins shared a photo of Westbrook and James Harden and captioned it, "Welcome to the city brother @russwest44 #houstonwehaveaproblem"


JJ Watt followed his teammate's lead in welcoming Westbrook.



Watt also added a note to Paul through Twitter. "Gonna miss you @CP3," he wrote. "Not many people know, but CP was literally the first celebrity to reach out and donate to the hurricane fundraiser. He had just recently been traded to Houston, called up and said he wanted to help."



Rockets center Clint Capela welcomed Westbrook on Twitter writing, "What it dooooo brodieee!"



He also followed up with another tweet about CP3.

"A great mentor and fierce competitor that helped me grow both as a player and a person. A true inspiration, especially with his relentless drive to win @CP3."



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketsnbaoklahoma city thundertrade
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Westbrook: Ready to sacrifice for Rockets, title
Rockets introduce Russell Westbrook after blockbuster trade
Chris Paul thanks the Rockets and Houston in heartfelt post
4 Houston sports stars on 'Fashionable 50' athletes list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News