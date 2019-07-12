JJ Watt and other athletes react to Houston Rockets trade

Gonna miss you @CP3. Not many people know, but CP was literally the first celebrity to reach out and donate to the hurricane fundraiser. He had just recently been traded to Houston, called up and said he wanted to help. Very first one. Absolute legend. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 12, 2019

Social media went through a whirlwind of reactions as the Houston Rockets made headlines over their latest trade.On Thursday, it was announced that Houston had traded their point guard Chris Paul for Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.As news broke out, multiple Houston athletes shared their reaction to the trade.Houston Texans' Deandre Hopkins shared a photo of Westbrook and James Harden and captioned it, "Welcome to the city brother @russwest44 #houstonwehaveaproblem"JJ Watt followed his teammate's lead in welcoming Westbrook.Watt also added a note to Paul through Twitter. "Gonna miss you @CP3," he wrote. "Not many people know, but CP was literally the first celebrity to reach out and donate to the hurricane fundraiser. He had just recently been traded to Houston, called up and said he wanted to help."Rockets center Clint Capela welcomed Westbrook on Twitter writing, "What it dooooo brodieee!"He also followed up with another tweet about CP3."A great mentor and fierce competitor that helped me grow both as a player and a person. A true inspiration, especially with his relentless drive to win @CP3."