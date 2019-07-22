Sports

Popular Texans players to begin training camp on sideline

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans will begin training camp on Thursday with their two biggest stars on the sidelines.

Both JJ Watt and DeAndre Hopkins will begin camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, meaning they can be activated to practice anytime.

There is no need to panic, as it's just veteran players easing into camp after dealing with injuries in the off-season.

Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery in January, but he worked out all Spring and said he felt great. Hopkins has been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries from last season.

Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston texansjj watt
