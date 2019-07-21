Bayern Munich and Houston Texans teaming up for youth soccer lessons

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kids from all ages smiled on the soccer pitch in Spring Branch as the legendary German club Bayern Munich taught them how to play soccer."This was great, I had a lot of fun and it was cool," said one participant.Kids were surprised when Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins showed up and kicked the ball around with these young athletes."The game of soccer is growing, especially in America," Hopkins said.Bayern Munich and the Texans have teamed up to bring soccer lessons to Houston-area kids.All participants will be provided with a uniform, shin guards and cleats.These 90-minute lessons with be given in the spring, summer and fall.With the 2026 World Cup bid in play to be in Houston, it is important to bring soccer to the city at all ages.