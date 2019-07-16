Houston Texans' Deandre Hopkins joins '99 Club' in Madden 20

The Houston Texans wideout is one of four players whose overall rating in the 2020 edition of the NFL video game franchise maxes out. He is also the only offensive player of the club, joining Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner; and Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.
As the only offensive player with the max rating, he is also the No. 1 rated player on offense out of the hundreds in the game. That's 99 ratings in catching, jumping, spectacular catch, catch in traffic, and release, according to 'Madden' maker EA Sports.
Of course, this distinction is not lost on Hopkins, who expressed disbelief over it.
"Can't believe I'm 1 of 4 players ranked 99 in madden," the Texans star said. "Guess that mean I'm a cheat code now."
Can’t believe I’m 1 of 4 players ranked 99 in madden, guess that mean I’m a cheat code now 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Sol443qncb— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 12, 2019
He later said he's "taking all gamer tags" as a challenge to anyone to play him in the game.
Hopkins is coming off his second straight first-team All-Pro selection and his third Pro Bowl honor.
Elsewhere on the Texans, Hopkins' quarterback, Deshaun Watson, maintained his 82 in 2020 after last year's rating dropped him down from 86 the year before that.
J.J. Watt nearly maxed out this year with a 97 rating. Jadeveon Clowney, whose long-term status with Houston is in limbo this offseason, is at 92.
As a team, Houston scored an 83 overall rating, but was one of two clubs in the game with the No. 1 ranked defense at 88.
