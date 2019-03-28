remember when

This is what opening day looked like in Houston in 1962

Newly restored film shows parade for Colt .45's and opening day festivities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Recently discovered 16mm film from the ABC13 archive shows how Houstonians celebrated opening day for their new Major League Baseball team, the Colt .45s.

Festivities started days before the game when fans and city officials welcomed the team at Hobby Airport.

There was an event at city hall, followed by a parade in downtown Houston.

Several of the Colt .45 players, including Hal Smith, Bobby Shantz, Jim Golden, and Bob Bruce, rode in one of the parade cars.

On opening day, bands played to a packed stadium.

In their first ever regular season game, the Houston Colt .45s defeated the Chicago Cubs, 11-2.



The Colt .45s beat the Cubs 11-2. Houston's Bob Aspromonte delivered the first hit and scored the first run. Colt .45's right fielder Roman Mejias delivered the power with two 3-run homers, and Bobby Shantz pitched a complete game.
