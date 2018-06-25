Texas Southern basketball tags Johnny Jones as new head coach

The Texas Southern men's basketball program has found a new coach.Johnny Jones has been named the new head coach of the program. He is replacing Mike Davis, who had been with the program since 2012.This will be Jones' third head coaching gig. His previous stints have been with North Texas and LSU. He has an overall record of 295-234 with two Sun Belt Tournament championships.Jones spent last season as an assistant coach at the University of Nevada. The team reached the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.The team Jones is joining is coming off a successful season. The Tigers won the SWAC Tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament and won a First Four game against North Carolina Central last season.