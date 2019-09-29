Houston Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Prior to kickoff though, you could have heard a pin drop.
The #Texans honoring Sandeep Dhaliwal. More info at https://t.co/8RTLcPtW6p pic.twitter.com/bwAbVbeLMo— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) September 29, 2019
Tens of thousands stopped to remember Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Harris County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty last week.
"I know people in the stadium stopped but every single person in the concourse stopped. It was completely silent," one fan said.
Dhaliwal's department photograph was displayed on the video board as the stadium became quiet.
The moment of silence at the Texans game is the latest in a list of events held this weekend.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday.
