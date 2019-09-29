Sports

Houston Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's usually loud at a Houston Texans football game and Sunday's contest against the Panthers was no exception.

Prior to kickoff though, you could have heard a pin drop.



Tens of thousands stopped to remember Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Harris County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty last week.

"I know people in the stadium stopped but every single person in the concourse stopped. It was completely silent," one fan said.

Dhaliwal's department photograph was displayed on the video board as the stadium became quiet.
The moment of silence at the Texans game is the latest in a list of events held this weekend.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday.

