Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy

"He took care of everybody like his family." Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's sister, Ranjeet Kaur, shares memories of her brother at a special ceremony on Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family, friends, and strangers prayed Saturday at Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's memorial off Willancy Lane in northwest Harris County.Sandeep's youngest sister, Ranjeet Kaur, joined the crowd and lit a candle for her brother. She remembered a man who loved his job."He was a really great person. He didn't deserve all this. He was a great person. He helped everybody. He never said no. He does as much a he can. I think this was the wrong time and the wrong place," said Kaur. "He had a big heart, like I said before. He helped everybody."Deputy Fabian Viruette also spoke with Eyewitness News about the tremendous loss. He said he and Dhaliwal went to the academy together. He described him as an older brother and said Dhaliwal's spirit always lifted him up."His smile. His smile and his kindness. No matter what attitude I was in, he would always make me smile, put a smile on my face, and bring happiness to me. His attitude would just bring joy," said Deputy Viruette. "It seemed like it was his calling. He took honor in being a deputy. He was the true meaning of a deputy."