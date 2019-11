Teen shot in head in Santa Fe HS tragedy signs to play college baseball

Blessed to be signed to the University of Houston. Can’t wait to continue to play baseball at the next level. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Go Coogs! pic.twitter.com/TgW7ya4Ckv — Romeshubert❄️ (@romeshubert_) November 20, 2019

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Santa Fe High School athlete who survived a hail of gunfire during last year's mass shooting marked a milestone in his life.Rome Shubert, along with a handful of his classmates, put pen to paper on Tuesday officially signing with University of Houston to play for the Cougars baseball team."Blessed to be signed to the University of Houston. Can't wait to continue to play baseball at the next level. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Go Coogs!" Shubert tweeted, along with a picture of himself on signing day.Shubert was one of 13 people who were injured from the May 2018 tragedy that also claimed the lives of 10 people inside the school.When the teen survivor spoke to ABC13 Eyewitness News days after, he recalled hearing a loud bang in his art class and his ears ringing. He jumped under a table for protection and heard another shot.Shubert said students started to run out the back door of the art room. He said he didn't realize he was shot."(The bullet) went in through the back of my head and came out," Shubert said.Shubert then scaled a 7-foot wall as he fled during the shooting, he told "Good Morning America." Earlier this year, the teen marked a significant step in his recovery when he started and won a playoff game for his Santa Fe team.