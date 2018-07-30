HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros donate $75,000 raised after shooting tragedy to Santa Fe schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Astros players worked out Tuesday wearing shirts honoring Santa Fe High School. (KTRK)

Matthew Cardenas
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
With the shooting taking place at Sante Fe High School back in May, various organizations have looked to help the school recover from this tragic event. The Astros Foundation joined in, donating $75,000 to the Sante Fe Texas Education Foundation.

All proceeds will be distributed to the Santa Fe Strong Fund and the Santa Fe ISD Police Department for new equipment.

"The tragedy at Santa Fe High School hit very close to home and we wanted to support the community in their time of need as much as we could," said Astros Foundation Executive Director Twila Carter. "Providing funds for the school as well as to those who protect the students is the right thing to do and we will continue to support our friends and neighbors during these difficult times."

This is not the first time the Astros have donated to the Sante Fe Strong Fund. They donated proceeds from their Share2Care 50/50 raffle to the fund in May. All players warmed up in green shirts saying "We Play for Santa Fe" with gold lettering.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros land reliever Roberto Osuna in trade with Blue Jays
Astros ship Ken Giles to Toronto for suspended Roberto Osuna
Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressly in trade with Twins
Local artist Opie Otterstad unveils Astros World Championship mural
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
LeBron James embraces challenge of driving Lakers to playoffs
Astros land reliever Roberto Osuna in trade with Blue Jays
Astros ship Ken Giles to Toronto for suspended Roberto Osuna
Pro wrestling legend Nikolai Volkoff dies at 70
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston woman killed in weekend shooting in New Orleans
Astros ship Ken Giles to Toronto for suspended Roberto Osuna
Sex offender arrested after escaping Houston halfway house
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Teens not wearing seatbelts in Montgomery Co. fatal crash
Show More
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
La Porte ISD making several policy changes for upcoming school year
Harris County constable warns of gas pump skimmer scam
Man talked to wife, great-grandkids until they died in fire
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
More News