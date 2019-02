When the Santa Fe softball team took the field this week for its first game of the 2019 season, there was something different about its uniform.Heading into this year, new uniforms were ordered. Along with the normalcies of a uniform, 10 stars were added to the right sleeve of every Santa Fe uniform top.The 10 stars representing the 10 lives lost in the horrific May 18, 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.