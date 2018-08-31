GAME OF THE WEEK

Santa Fe HS draws strength from community, opponents and Houston Texans in first football game since shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Christine Dobbyn reports from Santa Fe High School, where the community took in the first Indians football game since last May's tragedy.

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Nothing brings people together in Texas quite like Friday night football.

Somber moments of camaraderie and unity gave way to energized spirit in Santa Fe. The green and gold are back.
EMBED More News Videos

With strength and healing, the Santa Fe High School Indians took the field for the first time since last May's shooting tragedy.



"This is a new normal for all of us. It's a learning curve for everybody," said Lesley Darnell, a Santa Fe High School parent. "Parents, students, staff, everybody. It's a learning curve and we're going with the flow."

Friday night's Santa Fe-Dobie High School matchup is the first time the Indians football team hit the field in competition since the school shooting tragedy last May.

While the game certainly counts in the record books, it also provides a chance of normalcy and healing, with the memory of the fallen still fresh on people's minds.

Even Santa Fe's opponent is showing support.

"It's bittersweet. We're super excited for the first game. They've been through so much. I think that's why our kids wanted to be here, to pump them up and start a new year. Hopefully, there is healing taking place," said Dobie High School parent Amy Otwell.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness Sports reporter Bob Slovak breaks down the emotional night at Santa Fe High School for Week 1 of ABC13's Game of the Week.


And if that wasn't enough, Santa Fe High School got additional strength from members of the Houston Texans.

Christian Convington and Greg Mancz gave the Indians words of encouragement before the game.

"I'm the speaker and wanted to reach the heart. I want to get in touch with that, and Greg is the hypeman, so it's a one-two punch," said Convington.

"It's incredible to me to think kids this young of an age are able to come and be so strong and do these things, and really, the whole community came together so strongly," said Mancz.

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgame of the weekSanta Fe High School shootinghigh school footballhigh school sportsSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAME OF THE WEEK
ABC13's Game of the Week: Dobie at Santa Fe
BOUNCING BACK: Dobie HS looking to leave Harvey behind
Santa Fe student inked in tribute to fallen football player
ABC13's Game of the Week: Brenham at Waller Sept. 7
More game of the week
SPORTS
ABC13's Game of the Week: Dobie at Santa Fe
BAYOU BUCKET: Rice and UH read to go head-to-head
Santa Fe student inked in tribute to fallen football player
Houston Rockets officially trade Ryan Anderson to Phoenix
More Sports
Top Stories
'I'm scared somebody is going to kill me,' rape victim says
Remembering Ed Brandon: Celebration of life set for Saturday
Flesh-eating bacteria nearly costs sheriff's lieutenant his leg
BAYOU BUCKET: Rice and UH read to go head-to-head
Boyfriend of doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says
3 girls accuse Baytown teacher of inappropriate touching
Trump coming to Texas to help Cruz reelection bid
Mother involved in New Mexico bus crash gives birth to twins
Show More
Woman faces charges after self-defense shooting while pregnant
With CEO's release, ex-Enron workers still learning lesson
Woman goes missing looking for brother who disappeared
Police find unloaded gun on Yes Prep campus in Houston
Evidence shows METRO officer didn't shoot HPD officer
More News