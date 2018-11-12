SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --Santa Fe High School's varsity baseball team will run the bases this coming season with some added Astro power.
On Monday, the Houston Astros dropped by the campus to meet with players and to gift them with new cleats.
"We are very appreciative of their support as our team prepares for their upcoming season," the Twitter account of Santa Fe ISD said on behalf of the team.
The latest act of kindness continues the 2017 World Series champs' support of the school since the mass shooting on campus.
In the days after the May 2018 tragedy, Astros players wore green and gold T-shirts that read "We Play For Santa Fe" before games.
The Astros also donated proceeds from their 50/50 raffle program to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund. More than $75,000 were raised.
