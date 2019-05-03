Santa Fe HS shooting survivor pitches in playoff baseball game

On Thursday night, the 17-year-old won a playoff baseball game for the Indians, marking a significant point of his recovery from the traumatic event.
Shubert, who started the game vs. Dayton, threw 14 strikeouts in six innings of work, en route to a 6-0 victory.
The shooting last May left 10 dead, among them students and teachers. Shubert was one of 13 others who were injured.
When the teen survivor spoke to ABC13 Eyewitness News days after, he recalled hearing a loud bang in his art class and his ears ringing. He jumped under a table for protection and heard another shot.
Shubert said students started to run out the back door of the art room. He said he didn't realize he was shot.
"(The bullet) went in through the back of my head and came out," Shubert said.
Shubert, then scaled a 7-foot wall as he fled during the shooting, he told "Good Morning America."
As for his near future, Shubert has committed to playing for University of Houston next fall, and he may be called upon in the next few weeks if Santa Fe makes a deep playoff run.
